Melville (2-3) took the loss against the Mets on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out two and walking one as the Rockies fell 6-1.

Melville's final line wasn't disastrous, but he was done in by the long ball, serving up three homers to Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso and ultimately getting hit with his third loss of the season. The 29-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB in his six big-league starts this season.