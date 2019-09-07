Rockies' Tim Melville: Whiffs eight in win
Melville (2-1) picked up the win against the Padres on Friday, striking out eight while allowing two runs on five hits and a pair of walks across 5.2 innings.
The right-hander held the Padres scoreless until the third inning, when he gave up a two-run single to Eric Hosmer. That would be the only damage of the night for the Padres as Melville punched out a career-high eight batters to pick up his second win of the year. The 29-year-old, who was called up August 21 to replace Jon Gray (foot), now owns a 3.66 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across four appearances. He'll take the hill next on Thursday against the Cardinals.
