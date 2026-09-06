Rumfield went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Rumfield has continued to take care of business lately, going 17-for-38 (.447) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI during his 11-game hitting streak. The first baseman also has a studly 12:4 BB:K in that span. For the season, the rookie has reaped the rewards of hitting in Colorado, batting .299 with an .849 OPS over 139 contests, with those numbers bumping up to .307 and .890, respectively, when at home. He's added 15 home runs, 67 RBI, 61 runs scored, 28 doubles and three triples overall.