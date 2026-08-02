Rockies' TJ Rumfield: Drives in three runs Saturday

Rumfield went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI in a 12-6 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.

All three of Rumfield's knocks were singles, but they came at opportune times, as each of the three hits drove in a run. The contact-hitting first baseman logged his ninth game of three or more hits this season and improved his batting average to .297, seventh-best among qualified NL hitters. Rumfield has added 13 homers, 22 doubles, two triples, 48 runs and 57 RBI in what has been a strong rookie campaign.