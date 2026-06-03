Rockies' TJ Rumfield: Homers in return to lineup

Rumfield went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Angels.

Rumfield was held out of the lineup Monday due to shoulder inflammation after leaving Sunday's contest early. He worked as the designated hitter Tuesday and delivered a long ball in the fourth inning, going back-to-back with Willi Castro. Rumfield is batting .286 with an .817 OPS, eight homers, 30 RBI, 24 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and no stolen bases through 59 games this season. It's not clear when he'll return to playing first base, but his fantasy managers will be fine as long as he can continue to at least serve as DH.