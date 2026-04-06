Rumfield went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

After Mickey Moniak took Taijuan Walker deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning, Hunter Goodman singled before Rumfield swatted a two-run shot to give Colorado an early 3-0 lead. Rumfield has fared well at the plate in his first nine career big-league games to begin the 2026 season, slashing .345/.406/.586 with two home runs, five RBI, four runs scored and a 3:7 BB:K across 32 plate appearances.