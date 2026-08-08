Rockies' TJ Rumfield: Registers three hits in loss

Rumfield went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

Rumfield recorded both of Colorado's runs after crossing home plate on a Troy Johnston RBI groundout in the second and fourth inning. Despite connecting for just one long ball in his last 30 games, the 26-year-old has found other ways to contribute to the Rockies' offense. The rookie first baseman improved his batting average to .296, which ranks seventh in the National League. Rumfield is slashing .296/.374/.463 with 13 home runs, 58 RBI and 50 runs scored in 455 plate appearances on the season.