Rockies' Tom Murphy: Goes 3-for-5 against Marlins
Murphy went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run in the Rockies' 11-3 win over the Marlins on Friday.
Starting his second game in three days, Murphy put up another solid offensive performance with this three-hit, two RBI effort. It's still an extremely small sample size, but the 27-year-old backstop has impressed over his 32 at-bats, hitting .344, lacing four doubles and driving in six runs. If he continues to perform like this, he'll make a case for more at-bats, although teammate Chris Iannetta is also having a respectable season at the plate, and would likely stand in the way of Murphy starting frequently enough to put up consistent fantasy value.
