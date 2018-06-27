Murphy is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Giants, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

He will sit for the third time in the last six games. Murphy is hitting .325/.341/.450 with zero home runs and a 39 percent strikeout rate in 40 at-bats since joining the big-league club. Chris Iannetta is starting behind the dish and hitting seventh against lefty Madison Bumgarner.