The Rockies signed Doyle to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

All 18 of Doyle's major-league appearances have come with the Rockies, as he's put up an 8.31 ERA and 20:17 K:BB over 26 frames. The 28-year-old spent the 2024 campaign in Atlanta's minor-league system, collecting a 3.57 ERA and 43:17 K:BB across 40.1 innings. He'll compete for a spot in the Colorado bullpen.