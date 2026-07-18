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Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Activated ahead of start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies reinstated Sugano (back) from the injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Reds.

Sugano never made any rehab starts in the minors after landing on the injured list July 4 with back spasms, so he could be working under a pitch-count restriction while he makes his return to the rotation Saturday. The 36-year-old righty has accumulated a 4.80 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 84.1 innings this season, and he'll be tasked with keeping quiet a Cincinnati offense that's posted a .770 OPS since the beginning of the month. Jeff Criswell (shoulder) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

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