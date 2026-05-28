Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Ambushed early in loss

Sugano (4-4) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Sugano gave up solo home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the first inning, and that was the difference. It wasn't an efficient outing for Sugano either, as he threw just 48 of 83 pitches for strikes. This is just the third time he's given up multiple homers in a start this season. The right-hander has a 4.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB through 58.1 innings over 11 starts. He's projected to make his next start in a much more favorable road matchup versus the Angels, which should give him streaming appeal in fantasy.