Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Falls to Tampa Bay

Sugano (11-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The Rays got to Sugano early Wednesday, scoring twice in the first inning before Junior Caminero added a solo home run in the third. Sugano has fallen victim to the home-run ball of late, giving up at least one long ball in each of his last eight outings and 11 total in that span. However, the right-hander had won seven straight decisions coming into the day, despite posting a 5.08 ERA in that span (44.1 innings), with his last defeat coming on May 27. Overall, Sugano's ERA sits at 4.51 across 20 starts (107.2 innings) this season with a 1.26 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB. He's currently in line to face the Diamondbacks on the road his next time out.