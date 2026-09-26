Sugano (12-12) earned the loss after allowing four runs on six hits over 6.2 innings against the White Sox on Friday. He struck out two.

Sugano matched his season high in innings pitched (6.2) and strikeouts (five) after leaving the game with two outs in the seventh. The right-hander gave up two mistakes to fellow Japanese native Munetaka Murakami after he took him deep twice Friday. Assuming this is his final appearance of the season, Sugano posted a 5.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB in 154.1 innings.