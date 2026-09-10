Sugano (12-9) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Sugano was victimized by a pair of home runs Wednesday, including a grand slam by George Lombard in the third inning. Although he has two quality starts in his last six, the right-hander has coughed up at least five runs in the other four outings during that period. He'll bring a 5.30 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 84:33 K:BB over 137.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the division-rival Padres in hitter-friendly Colorado.