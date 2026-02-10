The Rockies signed Sugano to a one-year contract Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Sugano posted a 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 106:36 K:BB over 157 innings covering 30 starts for the Orioles in 2025 in his first year in the majors. He had just a 15.7 percent strikeout rate and served up 33 home runs, which is a bad combination for a pitcher who will now have to tame Coors Field in his home starts.