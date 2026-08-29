Sugano (12-8) took the loss against Atlanta on Friday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four across four innings.

It was another tough outing for Sugano, who has given up at least five earned runs in each of his last three outings, with the 10 hits being his most in a game since Aug. 31, 2025 against the Giants. Sugano has taken the loss in four of his last five outings, during which he has recorded an 8.61 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 23 innings. He's tentatively slated to take on the Orioles at home next week.