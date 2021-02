Locey and several other prospects have been traded from the Cardinals to the Rockies, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Locey spent the 2019 season with the Cardinals' Low-A squad, the Peoria Chiefs, where he accrued a 6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with a 28:10 K:BB across 15 innings out of the bullpen. The next logical step for the right-hander would likely be his new organization's High-A team, the Lancaster Jet Hawks.