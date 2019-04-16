Wolters is catching and hitting eighth against the Padres on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Wolters made way for recent callup Drew Butera on Monday, but he'll get back behind the plate for Tuesday's contest. The 26-year-old is off to a slow start offensively with a .526 OPS over his 30 at-bats, but he is the top option for Colorado at catcher currently, as veteran Chris Iannetta is on the injured list with a lat strain.