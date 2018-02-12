Wolters seems to be one of two options to act as the Rockies' backup catcher, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Following the signing of Chris Iannetta, Wolters will likely have to duke it out with catching prospect Tom Murphy to back up the veteran. Wolters spent much of last season as the Rockies' primary catcher, but faded toward the end of the season and finished with a measly .240 batting average. His defense improved over the course of the season, and his left-handed bat certainly would be nice to have on the bench. However, he'll need to have a good spring to prove he deserves a spot over Murphy, who possesses more offensive upside as a whole.