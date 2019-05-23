Wolters went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Wolters hit his first during the third inning off Nick Kingham to help the Rockies take control of the game. The 26-year-old is enjoying the best offensive season of his career with a .294/.345/.431 slash line in 33 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories