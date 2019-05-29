Manager Bud Black said Wolters (hand) could be available off the bench Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Wolters is out of the lineup for a second straight game due to a bruised right hand, but it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him sidelined for much longer. Chris Iannetta is starting behind the dish Wednesday, while Wolters should be considered day-to-day.

