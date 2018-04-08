Wolters went 2-for-3 with a walkoff walk in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Braves.

Wolters received his third start of the season and delivered with his first two hits of the year. He also provided the relatively anticlimactic heroics, drawing a four-pitch walk against closer Arodys Vizcaino to drive in the winning run. Wolters is now 2-for-10 on the year with a .533 OPS as he continues working as Chris Iannetta's backup until prospect Tom Murphy is ready for big-league duty.