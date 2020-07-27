Wolters went 1-for-4 with one RBI in Sunday's win against the Rangers.

Although the Rockies are carrying three catchers on their 30-man roster, Wolters has gotten the nod behind the plate in two of the team's three games to begin the season. He drove in an insurance run in the ninth inning Sunday as Colorado picked up their second consecutive win. However, the 28-year-old has gone just 1-for-7 over his first two games this year and has limited fantasy value as he's hit just four home runs with 85 RBI over the past three seasons.