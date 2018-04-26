Wolters went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

The 25-year-old has had a miserable start to the season, slashing .152/.275/.152, but incredibly he has as many RBI as hits (five). With Chris Iannetta also sluggish at the plate to begin the year, Wolters should continue seeing fairly regular playing time in the short term.