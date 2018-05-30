Rockies' Tony Wolters: Early season struggles continue
Wolters is batting .162 with two home runs and eight RBI across 89 plate appearances this season.
Wolters tapered off significantly in the second half of last season, and it seems like that sluggish finish has carried over into the 2018 campaign. As one would expect, his numbers at Coors Field are fine -- he holds an .814 OPS in 34 at-bats at home. However, he's struggling mightily on the road, as he's just 2-for-40 (.050) away from Colorado. With Chris Iannetta ahead of him in the pecking order and prospect Tom Murphy scorching the baseball at Triple-A, Wolters' time as a major-league contributor seems to be waning.
