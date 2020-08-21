site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Gets breather Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Wolters isn't in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Wolters had gotten the starting nod at catcher in the past four contests but went just 1-for-10 with one RBI and four strikeouts. Drew Butera will start behind the plate Friday.
