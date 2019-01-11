Wolters agreed to a one-year, $960,000 deal with the Rockies, avoiding arbitration, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Despite finally getting to arbitration, Wolters will only receive a modest raise, as he has never received more than 266 plate appearances in a MLB season. The Rockies have an underwhelming three-headed monster at catcher, so it is unclear how Wolters' playing time will shake out this season.

