Wolters is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Wolters started behind the plate each of the past four days, so he'll get a much-deserved breather Thursday, with the Rockies and Giants wrapping up their four-game set with a day game after a night game. Drew Butera checks in as the Rockies' catcher and No. 9 hitter.