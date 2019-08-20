Rockies' Tony Wolters: Heads for precautionary X-rays
Wolters was sent for X-rays after twisting his ankle during Monday's game against the Angels, though he's expected to be fine, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Wolters was able to remain in the game after twisting his ankle, which is a good sign for Colorado. Even though he checked out OK after the game, he'll be worth monitoring heading into Wednesday's clash.
