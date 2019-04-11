Wolters is in the lineup, catching and hitting eighth for Thursday's game the Giants.

Chris Iannetta will head to the bench to make way for Wolters, who is 5-for-22 without a homer while splitting duty with his veteran teammate to start the season. Wolters' .227 average so far is right about in line with the .226 mark he has posted over 638 at-bats for his career.

