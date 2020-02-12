Play

Wolters lost his arbitration case Tuesday and will earn $1.9 million in 2020, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Wolters filed for $2.475 million but the team ultimately won the arbitration case. The 27-year-old had a .262/.337/.329 slash line with one home run and 42 RBI in 121 games last season, and he's in line to see significant time behind the plate again during 2020 due to his defensive abilities.

