Wolters was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

He'll take over as the backup catcher behind Jonathan Lucroy after Ryan Hanigan (groin) was forced to the 10-day disabled list. Wolters supplied a strong .345 on-base percentage over 67 games with the Rockies earlier this season, but a poor average, lack of power or speed and his presence at the bottom of the order limited his fantasy appeal. With Lucroy set to handle the bulk of the starts behind the plate, Wolters will offer even less utility with the Rockies than he previously did.