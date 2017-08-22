Rockies' Tony Wolters: Moves back to big club
Wolters was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
He'll take over as the backup catcher behind Jonathan Lucroy after Ryan Hanigan (groin) was forced to the 10-day disabled list. Wolters supplied a strong .345 on-base percentage over 67 games with the Rockies earlier this season, but a poor average, lack of power or speed and his presence at the bottom of the order limited his fantasy appeal. With Lucroy set to handle the bulk of the starts behind the plate, Wolters will offer even less utility with the Rockies than he previously did.
More News
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...