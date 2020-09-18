site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Not in lineup
Wolters will not start Friday against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Wolters hits the bench after starting two straight games. Elias Diaz starts behind the plate in his absence.
