Wolters is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

The 28-year-old started nine of the first 11 games of the season, but he's now on the bench for the fourth straight contest. The team hasn't reported an injury, so Wolters' .492 OPS through 34 plate appearances is the likely culprit for the change. Elias Diaz will start behind the plate (his second in the past four games), while Drew Butera has also started two games in that stretch.