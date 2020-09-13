site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-tony-wolters-not-starting-sunday-757239 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wolters is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Angels, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Wolters went 0-for-3 with two runs and two walks in the first two games of the series and will head to the bench for the finale. Drew Butera starts behind the plate Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read