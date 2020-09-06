site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Wolters isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Wolters has gone hitless in six at-bats over the past three games, and he'll get a breather Sunday. Elias Diaz will serve as the starting catcher in his place.
