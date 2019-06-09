Wolters went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

The catcher was the only Rockie with multiple hits in the game. Wolters is now slashing .338/.357/.455 with a homer, 14 RBI and 15 runs over 22 games since the beginning of May, and he's got a firm hold on the No. 1 job behind the plate for Colorado.