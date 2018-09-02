Wolters is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Wolters and Chris Iannetta have been splitting the duties behind the plate in fairly even fashion of late, and that trend is expected to continue throughout September as the Rockies aim to solidify a playoff spot. Neither Wolters nor Iannetta bring much to the table offensively, but both receive high marks for their receiving skills. Unfortunately for fantasy purposes, that sort of defensive value can't be properly quantified.