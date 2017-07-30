Wolters is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With his absence from the first game of the doubleheader, Wolters has now found himself out of the starting lineup for four of the Rockies' past six games. Ryan Hanigan will again draw the start behind the plate, batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast