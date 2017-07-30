Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of lineup for Game 1
Wolters is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
With his absence from the first game of the doubleheader, Wolters has now found himself out of the starting lineup for four of the Rockies' past six games. Ryan Hanigan will again draw the start behind the plate, batting eighth.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...