Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of lineup Wednesday
Wolters is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
This marks the fourth time over the last seven games that Wolters takes a seat in favor of fellow backstop Ryan Hanigan, meaning the position could be molding into more of a platoon situation going forward. The 25-year-old catcher is in the midst of a tough slump, hitting just .125 over his last 10 starts, but has been fairly solid defensively this season, posting a caught-stealing rate of 39.3 percent.
