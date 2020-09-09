site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of lineup Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Wolters isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Padres.
Wolters went 3-for-4 with one run and two strikeouts over the past two games, and he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday. Elias Diaz will take his place behind the dish.
