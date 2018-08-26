Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of Sunday's lineup
Wolters is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Wolters will head to the bench Sunday afternoon in favor of Chris Iannetta after starting the first two games of the series. Wolters has a .166/.281/.278 slash line in 151 at-bats on the season.
