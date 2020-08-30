site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Wolters is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Wolters started the past two games and will receive Sunday off after going 1-for-5. Drew Butera will take over behind the plate for the Rockies, batting ninth.
