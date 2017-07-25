Wolters is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He is hitting just .222/.337/.257 with zero home runs over his last 144 at-bats, but continues to get the bulk of the starts behind the dish for Colorado. Ryan Hanigan will start at catcher and hit eighth.

