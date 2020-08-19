site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wolters is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Wolters started six of the past eight games and will receive a day off after going 3-for-18 with eight strikeouts during that stretch. Drew Butera will work behind the plate Wednesday for Colorado.
