Wolters went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-10 win over the Padres.

Wolters' RBI came on a second-inning double and a third-inning single, scoring Pat Valaika both times. The catcher came around to score both times, on singles by Trevor Story and Daniel Murphy. Wolters was also hit by a pitch in the seventh, and came around to score his third run of the game on another single from Murphy. It's Wolters' second multi-hit game this month. He now has 39 RBI and 41 runs scored in 110 games this season.