Rockies' Tony Wolters: Playing time increasing
Wolters will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Wolters is behind the plate for the fourth time in six games, an indication that he may have unseated Chris Iannetta as the Rockies' primary backstop. With a .159 average over his 163 plate appearances, Wolters doesn't bring much offensive upside to the table and is mainly valued for his receiving skills.
More News
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Struggles continue into All-Star break•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Early season struggles continue•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Slugs first home run Friday•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Draws walkoff walk in win•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Wins backup catcher job•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...