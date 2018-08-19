Wolters will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Wolters is behind the plate for the fourth time in six games, an indication that he may have unseated Chris Iannetta as the Rockies' primary backstop. With a .159 average over his 163 plate appearances, Wolters doesn't bring much offensive upside to the table and is mainly valued for his receiving skills.