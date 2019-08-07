Rockies' Tony Wolters: Resting Wednesday
Wolters is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
He'll just be getting a breather for the day game after the night game while Chris Iannetta handles catching duties. With a .250 average since the All-Star break and a .277 mark on the season, Wolters is a better asset in the category compared to most backstops around the league, but his paucity of pop (one home run in 291 plate appearances) keeps his overall fantasy ceiling low.
