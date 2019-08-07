Wolters is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

He'll just be getting a breather for the day game after the night game while Chris Iannetta handles catching duties. With a .250 average since the All-Star break and a .277 mark on the season, Wolters is a better asset in the category compared to most backstops around the league, but his paucity of pop (one home run in 291 plate appearances) keeps his overall fantasy ceiling low.

More News
Our Latest Stories