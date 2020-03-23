Rockies' Tony Wolters: Set as primary catcher
Wolters will open the year as the Rockies' primary catcher, Kyle Newman and Jeff Bailey of The Denver Post report.
There is stiff competition between Elias Diaz, Dom Nunez and Drew Butera for one, or perhaps two roster spots, but Wolters' spot is safe. Fortunately for him, spring performance won't affect his standing, as his .490 OPS in 20 spring at-bats was easily the worst mark of the four backstops.
